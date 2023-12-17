Opinion: Navigating Brazil’S Naval Power Decline

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) (Opinion) The decline in Brazil's naval power represents a significant threat to its national security, as analyzed by Paulo Maia in an article published in Tecnologia & Defesa magazine.



British naval historian Geoffrey Till asserts that a robust naval force is crucial for enhancing a country's maritime power across societal, economic, and geopolitical domains.



A strong navy leads to a virtuous cycle, strengthening these aspects.



Oceans have always been central to global economics and politics, and their importance has grown as they become key sources of wealth and crucial for global trade networks.



Nations have historically sought to build dominant maritime capabilities for power projection and economic security.



Contrasting with most wealthy nations, Brazil lacks comprehensive naval programs and influential military fleets.



The United States, China, the UK, Russia, France, South Korea, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, and India have efficient, robust navies.







Brazil's political, psychosocial, scientific-technological, and military inadequacies hinder its ability to protect and defend its interests effectively, writes Maia.



The political elite's focus on personal projects over national growth has led to a lack of effective state-building and the rise of short-term, populist solutions.

The Navy expects to retire 40% of its fleet.

Political neglect and insufficient investment are causing the decline of the Brazilian Navy. The Navy plans to retire 40% of its fleet by 2028, which will increase vulnerabilities.



This reduction is a result of successive governments' lack of prioritization and the high costs of naval investments.



Admiral Marcos Sampaio Olsen, Commander of the Brazilian Navy, has raised concerns about reduced funding threatening national defense.







According to Maia, the Navy has missed crucial investments, leading to the impending retirement of numerous ships.



This situation reveals the broader challenge of maintaining adequate naval power amid political and economic obstacles.



The author concludes that Brazil's naval decline, coupled with a general lack of maritime awareness, limits its ability to protect its territorial waters effectively.



This highlights the crucial role of naval power in ensuring national security and stability.

