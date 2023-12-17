(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 Hits Guinness Record Third Time with 2,654 Falcons

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 18, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival 2023 soars into the Guinness World Records for the third time, showcasing the largest falcon racing tournament globally with a staggering 2,654 birds. Organized by the Saudi Falcon Club in Malham, north of Riyadh, the event spanned from November 28 to December 14, echoing its previous record-setting achievements - 1,723 falcons in its inaugural edition and 2,350 in 2019.Elite falconers from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf, and around the world converged at the 2023 King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival, engaging in 17 days of intense competition. The stakes were high with the festival's prize pool surpassing 33.6 million Riyals, split between the Mazayen (falcon beauty contest) and Milwah (falcon racing) contests.Aiming to elevate the standards of falconry competitions, the Saudi Falcon Club introduced new rounds in the Milwah competition this year. The move not only increased the number of winners but also intensified the rivalry among the falconers. The overall prize money was boosted to an impressive 33.6 million Riyals for both Mazayen and Milwah, marking a significant increase from previous years.These enhancements are part of the Saudi Falcon Club's broader goals to establish the King Abdulaziz Falconry Festival as a global benchmark in falconry, promote environmental consciousness, protect wildlife, and support the local falconry community. The Club encourages falconers to refine their skills and continue their passion for this age-old tradition, ensuring its sustainability and growth.

Abdulrhman Alaabsi

SFC

email us here