Keepsec Technologies Expands Reach With Kskub, A Groundbreaking Kubernetes Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Independent Cloud Computing Startup KeepSec Technologies Expands Its Footprint by Launching KSKub, a Kubernetes-as-a-Service Platform



KeepSec , a Canada-based startup, is one of the first to offer cloud-native infrastructure services powered by Kubernetes. Unlike other hyperscalers, where virtual machines are first-class citizens of the compute infrastructure, KSKub is built from the ground up to deliver blazing-fast Kubernetes clusters.



Kevin Coupal and Jordan Coupal, the co-founders of KeepSec, come with years of experience in hosting, cybersecurity, and data center management. They founded KeepSec Technologies in 2021 to provide democratized access to cloud infrastructure to the growing technology ecosystem in the country.



KeepSec's availability in Quebec now means that organizations with operations can access cloud compute infrastructure and services domestically to work locally and collaborate globally while maintaining data compliance and minimizing costly data transfer fees.



"By bringing affordable, enterprise-grade cloud services to organizations around the world, KeepSec is leveling the playing field for businesses striving to introduce breakthrough innovation in startup nations," said Kevin Coupal, CEO of KeepSec Technologies.



“KeepSec is breaking the big three hyperscalers' stranglehold on customers in need of cloud infrastructure, who must endure the lock-in and exorbitant pricing associated with these inflexible cloud behemoths in exchange for IaaS access that isn't customized to each organization's unique profile of needs.”



Technology, digital, and cybersecurity startups, alongside established enterprises in the country, now need high-performance cloud resources. KeepSec is stepping into the market to provide access to flexible cloud resources - spanning from bare-metal options to GPU compute available on demand. KeepSec ensures that access to these valuable resources isn't limited to just the tech giants. Businesses looking to power generative AI solutions like ChatGPT or run other compute-intensive applications can now leverage the flexibility and cost-saving advantages Vultr brings to an ever-growing number of data center locations.



About KeepSec Technologies



KeepSec is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. It offers scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions .

