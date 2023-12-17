Woman Hit By Neighbours On Private Parts For Urinating In Open

(MENAFN- IANS) Shahjahanpur, Dec 18 (IANS) A 35-year-old woman sustained serious injuries after she was allegedly thrashed by her neighbours for allegedly urinating near their house, police said on Sunday.

The neighbours allegedly hit the woman on her private parts using an iron rod due to which she fainted.

Circle Officer B.S. Veer Kumar said that the incident took place in a village in Ram Chandra Mission police station area after the victim allegedly urinated in a drain near her house, and had a dispute over it with her neighbours.

The neighbours allegedly used an iron rod to hit the victim on her private parts due to which she sustained serious injuries and fainted, he said.

She has been admitted to a hospital for treatment, Kumar added.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the IPC and a detailed probe into the matter is underway, police said.

--IANS

amita/sha