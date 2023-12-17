Bihar Police Form SIT To Investigate Temple Caretaker's Murder In Gopalganj

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Dec 18 (IANS) Bihar Police have formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the murder of a temple's caretaker, whose mutilated body was found in Gopalganj district on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Gopalganj, Swarn Prabhat said that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by SDPO Sadar was formed in the connection the incident.

“I want to first clarify that victim Manoj Kumar Shah was not a priest but a caretaker of the temple located in Majha village. We have constituted a SIT headed by SDPO Sadar to investigate the incident. We have detained a couple of men and are investigating the incidents from all angles,” Prabhat said.

“We have scanned the CCTV cameras of the temple and found that Shah locked the door of the temple and went away on the night of December 10. He has been missing since then and his mutilated body was found on Saturday morning,” the SP said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai reacted sharply on the incident, saying that the law and order has "completely failed" in Bihar.

“I want to tell the Nitish Kumar government that if the accused are not arrested soon, BJP workers will hit the roads. The law and order has completely collapsed in Bihar and the state government is protecting the criminals. Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav are protecting the criminals and hence crime is frequently taking place in the state,” Rai said.

The mutilated body of Manoj Shah was found in Koini Danapur village under Majha police station on Saturday morning.

The body was spotted in a pit near the village. When the villagers rescued the body, they found both the eyes were removed, tongue were slit and the private part was chopped off.

Following the incident, the villagers blocked NH 27 on Saturday afternoon and when a team of Majha police station reached the spot, they pelted stones on cops. In retaliation, the police team fired some rounds in the air to disperse the mob.

Two police personnel sustained injuries in the attack.

