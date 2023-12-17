Tagatose Market To Surpass US$ 289.2 Million At 6% CAGR By 2034: Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Rising Consumer Preference for Organic and Natural Ingredients Stimulating Demand for Tagatose Rockville, Dec. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Tagatose Market is estimated at a value of US$ 162.1 million in 2024, as per a new study published by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Worldwide demand for tagatose is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 6% through 2034. Increasing popularity of tagatose as a food sweetener is set to stimulate its application as a no- or low-calorie sugar substitute. The prebiotic properties of tagatose are predicted to make it a preferable choice among consumers with gut health issues. The low glycemic index of tagatose is forecasted to stimulate its adoption as an alternative to conventional sugar. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Key Segments of Tagatose Industry Research Report

By Form By Application By Distribution Channel By Region

Liquid Powder

Food & Beverages



Confectionery



Dairy & Desserts



Snacks

Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Retail

Business to Business

Business to Consumer



Hypermarkets/Supermarkets



Specialty Retail Online Retail

North America

Europe

East Asia

Latin America

Middle East & Africa South Asia & Oceania



Significant expansion of the food & beverages industry is predicted to stimulate demand for tagatose. In addition, increasing inclination to low-carbohydrate diets along with other health-related trends are projected to drive sales of tagatose as one of the popular sugar substitutes. The majority of consumers are becoming conscious of the potential risks associated with the consumption of artificial sweeteners, thus stimulating sales of tagatose.

Key Takeaway from Market Study



The global tagatose market is estimated at US$ 162.1 million in 2024.

Worldwide demand for tagatose is forecasted to reach a market valuation of US$ 289.2 million by the end of 2034.

The global market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 6% from 2024 to 2034.

East Asia is forecasted to account for 24.1% share of global market revenue by 2034.

Sales of tagatose in the United States are predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% and reach US$ 48.8 million by the end of 2034. Demand for powder-based tagatose is predicted to increase at 6% CAGR and reach a market valuation of US$ 163 million by the end of 2034.

“Rising popularity of sugar-free products and awareness about the benefits of functional food consumption is predicted to stimulate demand for tagatose across geographies,” says a Fact analyst.

Easy Storage and Transportation of Powdered Tagatose

The powdered form of tagatose is predicted to hold 56.2% share of the global market by 2034. This inclination is attributed to the easy storage and transportation of powdered form in comparison to liquid. In addition, the versatile application of powdered tagatose is also fueling its demand.

Key Market Players

Leading manufacturers of tagatose are Damhert Nutrition NV, Bonumose LLC, CJ Cheijedang Corporation, Silver Fern, Living Fuel, Inc., Richest Group, Sukrin, Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Cruz Biotechnology, Inc., and Arla Foods. Market players are concentrating on getting approvals from respective regulatory bodies to gain a competitive edge in this business.

For instance:

In 2022, Bonumose got Health Canada and USDA approvals for the rare and low-glycemic sugar tagatose.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions:



Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) USD 289.2 Million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 6 % CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 84 Tables No. of Figures 112 Figures



The global market is anticipated to witness the food and beverages segment claiming a significant 33.2% share by 2034. The projected surge in demand for tagatose is attributed to its functional properties, such as moisture retention and the extension of shelf life, which enhance its appeal in the food and beverages industry. Additionally, the consumption of tagatose contributes to improved stability and quality of food and beverages.

The anticipated rise in demand for tagatose is further driven by its low glycemic index and minimal impact on blood sugar levels, making it a sought-after sweetener among individuals with diabetes. Its popularity within this consumer base is expected to grow. The adoption of tagatose by food and beverage companies plays a key role in formulating products tailored to meet the specific health conditions or dietary requirements of consumers.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the tagatose market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on form (liquid, powder), application (food & beverages [confectionery, dairy & desserts, snacks, and beverages], pharmaceuticals, personal care, retail), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer [hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty retail, online retail]), across six major regions of the world (North America, Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

Checkout More Related Studies Published by Fact Research:

Tryptose Market : The various types of media culture help to test various types of microorganisms. It is expected that the sales of Tryptose market will increase in the forecast period of 2021-31.

Lactose Free Butter Market : The global lactose-free butter market is valued at US$ 784.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.8 billion by 2033. Worldwide lactose free butter demand is forecasted to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 9% by 2033.

Food Binders Market : The global food binders market has reached a valuation of US$ 7.4 billion and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% to climb to US$ 11.6 billion by the end of 2032.

About Us:

Fact is a distinguished market research company renowned for its comprehensive market reports and invaluable business insights. As a prominent player in business intelligence, we deliver deep analysis, uncovering market trends, growth paths, and competitive landscapes. Renowned for its commitment to accuracy and reliability, we empower businesses with crucial data and strategic recommendations, facilitating informed decision-making and enhancing market positioning. With its unwavering dedication to providing reliable market intelligence, FACT continues to assist companies in navigating dynamic market challenges with confidence and achieving long-term success. With a global presence and a team of experienced analysts, FACT ensures its clients receive actionable insights to capitalize on emerging opportunities and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Sales Team : ...

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog