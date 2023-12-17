Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Share 2024: Insights On Growing Demand And Top Manufacturer Forecasts To 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

The Global "Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market" is focused on industry segments by Type [Standard Type, Ultra-Fast Type] and Applications [Industrial Control, New Energy Power Generation, Electric Vehicle, Others]. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market including market share, supply chain dynamics, revenue trends, size, and application.

IXYS (Littelfuse)

Infineon Technologies

Microchip

Vishay Intertechnology

Nell Power Semiconductor

ROHM

Powersem

Macmic Science and Technology

Yangjie Electronic Technology

Guoyu Electronics

Jiangsu JieJie Microelectronics

MacMic

Anhui Anxin Electronic Technology Si-Tech Microelectronics

Fast recovery epitaxial diode (FRED) is mainly used in high frequency switching circuits. It adopts an epitaxial PiN structure, and its reverse recovery time can be less than 50 ns, generally tens to hundreds of ns, and the forward voltage drop can be reduced. To about 0.9V, generally less than 2.0V, its reverse withstand voltage is mostly below 1200V, which can be used for occasions where the switching frequency is 20-50kHz.

According to new survey, global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) market is projected to reach USD million in 2029, increasing from USD million in 2022, with the CAGR of Percent during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) market research.

The market driver for Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diodes (FRED) is the increasing demand for high-speed and efficient switching solutions in various power electronics applications. Several factors contribute to the growing popularity and demand for FRED diodes in the market:

High Switching Frequency Requirements: With the advancement of power electronics technology, there is a growing need for components that can handle high switching frequencies in applications such as motor drives, power inverters, and switching power supplies. FRED diodes' fast recovery times enable them to operate efficiently at high frequencies, reducing switching losses and improving overall system performance.

Energy Efficiency and Power Conversion: The demand for energy-efficient solutions in various industries, including automotive, renewable energy, industrial automation, and consumer electronics, drives the adoption of FRED diodes. Their fast recovery characteristics contribute to reduced power dissipation and improved energy efficiency in power conversion systems.

Wide Range of Applications: FRED diodes find applications in diverse industries, including automotive, telecommunications, data centers, renewable energy systems, industrial manufacturing, and consumer electronics. Their versatility in different applications drives the demand for FRED diodes in the market.

Growing Demand for Power Electronics: The increasing adoption of power electronics components in various applications, such as electric vehicles, renewable energy systems, and industrial automation, creates a higher demand for high-performance and reliable power diodes like FRED.

Miniaturization and High Power Density: The trend towards smaller and more compact electronic devices requires power components that offer high power density while maintaining efficiency. FRED diodes' fast switching characteristics and high efficiency make them suitable for compact designs and high-density power electronics.

Advancements in FRED Technology: Ongoing research and development in semiconductor technology have led to continuous improvements in FRED diode designs, resulting in higher efficiency, lower conduction and switching losses, and enhanced reliability. These advancements further drive the market demand for FRED diodes.

Electrification of Transportation: The increasing electrification of transportation, including electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles, creates a demand for power electronics components like FRED diodes that can handle the high-frequency switching and power conversion requirements in these vehicles.

Focus on Renewable Energy Sources: The shift towards renewable energy sources like solar and wind energy requires efficient power electronics solutions for grid integration and energy conversion. FRED diodes play a crucial role in these systems, contributing to the market demand.

Rise in Industrial Automation: The growth of industrial automation and robotics applications demands high-performance power electronics components to control motors, drives, and inverters. FRED diodes' ability to handle high-frequency switching makes them suitable for these applications.



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED):



Industrial Control

New Energy Power Generation

Electric Vehicle Others

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into below types that held the largest Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) market share in 2023.



Standard Type Ultra-Fast Type

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



1 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED)

1.2 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Segment by Type

1.3 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Segment by Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production

3.5 Europe Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production

3.6 China Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production

3.7 Japan Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Production

4 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Consumption by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.5 Latin America

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED)

8.4 Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Distributors List

9.3 Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Industry Trends

10.2 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Drivers

10.3 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Challenges

10.4 Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Fast Recovery Epitaxial Diode (FRED) by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

Continued..

