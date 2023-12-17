Common Mode Chokes Market 2024 Analysis - Trends, Size, Share | Industry Report, 2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Common Mode Chokes Market Worldwide?



AVX (Kyocera)

Laird

Wurth Electronics

TDK Electronics

Sumida

Bourns

Vishay

Pulse Electronics

Triad Magmetics

Panasonic

Sunlord Electronics

Murata Power Solutions

Eaton

KEMET Corporation

Taiyo Yuden

Coilcraft

Chilisin Group Schaffner

Global Common Mode Chokes Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Common Mode Chokes Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Common Mode Chokes market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Common Mode Chokes market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Common Mode Chokes Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Common Mode Chokes market size was valued at USD 551.6 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.91(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 735.57 million by 2028.

A common mode choke is an electrical filter that blocks high frequency noise common to two or more data or power lines while allowing the desired DC or low-frequency signal to pass. Common mode (CM) noise current is typically radiated from sources such as unwanted radio signals, unshielded electronics, inverters and motors. Left unfiltered, this noise presents interference problems in electronics and electrical circuits.

Price Variance Caused by Fluctuations in Raw Material Prices

Common mode choke products are greatly affected by the price of raw materials. Both magnetic cores and wires are involved in bulk raw materials, and price changes are difficult to predict.

Downstream demand rises

As consumer demand for digital products such as mobile phones increase and competition in the mobile phone industry intensifies, the demand for inductive devices in the global market is rapidly increasing. The wireless capabilities of mobile phones are growing rapidly, from 2G, 3G, 4G to the next 5G, from Bluetooth, WIFI to NFC. The number of RF components in mobile phones has continued to increase because of backward compatibility. Any mobile phone must be backward compatible, and 4G mobile phones need to cover 2G and 3G. The introduction of antennas such as WIFI and NFC also requires more smaller and more sophisticated filters, inductors, and the like. These developments have created opportunities for the development of the common mode choke market.

Intense market competition, more potential entrants

At present, the market is fiercely competitive and new entrants are entering the market. Industry leaders include the business of most brand buyers, and small players are also crowding out market segments, trying to attract buyers by offering more efficient or customized services. The fierce market competition is a big challenge for the participants. It is particularly difficult for market leaders to expand their markets and potential entrants to seize the market. How to formulate a reasonable business strategy and stabilize market share is particularly difficult.

Region Overview:

China is projected to account for a considerable share of the Common Mode Chokes market and is expected to become the largest region by 2028.

Company Overview:

Murata Power Solutions is one of the major players operating in the Common Mode Chokes market, holding a share of 12.07(Percent) in 2023.

Murata Power Solutions

Murata Power Solutions designs, manufactures and distributes DC-DC Power Converters, AC-DC Power Supplies, Magnetics, Digital Panel Meters and Open Compute Datacenter Solution product lines which are offered in custom, standard and modified-standard variations. Murata products are used within electronic applications serving major global market sectors including telecommunications, computing, industrial controls, healthcare, energy management systems and more.

Wurth Electronics

Wurth Electronics is one of the leading manufacturers of electronic and electromechanical components in Europe. Product portfolio includes: EMC components, EMC filters, capacitors, inductors, RF inductors and LTCC components, resistors, quartz, oscillators, transformers, circuit protection components, power modules, LEDs, connectors, switches, high power contacts Points, assembly techniques, wireless connections and sensors.

Segmentation Overview:

Among different product types, Power Line segment is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in 2028.

Application Overview:

The market's largest segment by application is the segment PC, with a market share of 30.88(Percent) in 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Common Mode Chokes industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Common Mode Chokes. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

Power Line Signal and Data Line



PC

Smart Phone

LCD TV Others

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Common Mode Chokes

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Common Mode Chokes Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 AVX (Kyocera)

2.1.1 AVX (Kyocera) Company Profiles

2.1.2 AVX (Kyocera) Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.1.3 AVX (Kyocera) Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 AVX (Kyocera) Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Laird

2.2.1 Laird Company Profiles

2.2.2 Laird Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.2.3 Laird Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Laird Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Wurth Electronics

2.3.1 Wurth Electronics Company Profiles

2.3.2 Wurth Electronics Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.3.3 Wurth Electronics Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Wurth Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 TDK Electronics

2.4.1 TDK Electronics Company Profiles

2.4.2 TDK Electronics Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.4.3 TDK Electronics Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 TDK Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Sumida

2.5.1 Sumida Company Profiles

2.5.2 Sumida Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.5.3 Sumida Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Sumida Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Bourns

2.6.1 Bourns Company Profiles

2.6.2 Bourns Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.6.3 Bourns Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Bourns Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Vishay

2.7.1 Vishay Company Profiles

2.7.2 Vishay Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.7.3 Vishay Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Vishay Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Pulse Electronics

2.8.1 Pulse Electronics Company Profiles

2.8.2 Pulse Electronics Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.8.3 Pulse Electronics Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Pulse Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Triad Magmetics

2.9.1 Triad Magmetics Company Profiles

2.9.2 Triad Magmetics Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.9.3 Triad Magmetics Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Triad Magmetics Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Panasonic

2.10.1 Panasonic Company Profiles

2.10.2 Panasonic Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.10.3 Panasonic Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Panasonic Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Sunlord Electronics

2.11.1 Sunlord Electronics Company Profiles

2.11.2 Sunlord Electronics Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.11.3 Sunlord Electronics Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Sunlord Electronics Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Murata Power Solutions

2.12.1 Murata Power Solutions Company Profiles

2.12.2 Murata Power Solutions Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.12.3 Murata Power Solutions Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Murata Power Solutions Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Eaton

2.13.1 Eaton Company Profiles

2.13.2 Eaton Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.13.3 Eaton Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Eaton Recent Developments/Updates

2.14 KEMET Corporation

2.14.1 KEMET Corporation Company Profiles

2.14.2 KEMET Corporation Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.14.3 KEMET Corporation Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.14.4 KEMET Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.15 Taiyo Yuden

2.15.1 Taiyo Yuden Company Profiles

2.15.2 Taiyo Yuden Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.15.3 Taiyo Yuden Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.15.4 Taiyo Yuden Recent Developments/Updates

2.16 Coilcraft

2.16.1 Coilcraft Company Profiles

2.16.2 Coilcraft Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.16.3 Coilcraft Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.16.4 Coilcraft Recent Developments/Updates

2.17 Chilisin Group

2.17.1 Chilisin Group Company Profiles

2.17.2 Chilisin Group Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.17.3 Chilisin Group Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.17.4 Chilisin Group Recent Developments/Updates

2.18 Schaffner

2.18.1 Schaffner Company Profiles

2.18.2 Schaffner Common Mode Chokes Product and Services

2.18.3 Schaffner Common Mode Chokes Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.18.4 Schaffner Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Common Mode Chokes Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Common Mode Chokes Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Common Mode Chokes Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Common Mode Chokes

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Common Mode Chokes

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Common Mode Chokes

4.3 Common Mode Chokes Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Common Mode Chokes Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Common Mode Chokes Industry News

5.7.2 Common Mode Chokes Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Power Line (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Signal and Data Line (2018-2023)

7 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of PC (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Smart Phone (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of LCD TV (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Common Mode Chokes Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Common Mode Chokes Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Common Mode Chokes SWOT Analysis

9 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Power Line Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Signal and Data Line Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 PC Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Smart Phone Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 LCD TV Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Common Mode Chokes Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Common Mode Chokes Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Common Mode Chokes Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

