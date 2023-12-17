Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth, Size, Share And Forecast [2031]

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market, encompassing its present condition, key players in the industry, emerging trends, and prospects for future growth. It delves deeply into the global market scenario, providing valuable insights into current trends and drivers influencing the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market on a global scale. The report also includes statistical data on revenue growth in various regional and country-level markets, as well as an assessment of the competitive landscape and detailed organization analyses for the projected period. Moreover, the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report explores potential drivers for development and examines the current market share distribution and adoption of various types, technologies, applications, and regions up to 2031.

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Worldwide?



Savioke

Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

Aviation Industry Corporation

Clearpath Robotics

SMP Robotics

Aethon

Locus Robotics

Fetch Robotics

Mobile Industrial Robots

Cimcorp Automation

Swisslog (KUKA)

Omron Adept Vecna

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Autonomous Mobile Robots Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Autonomous Mobile Robots Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Autonomous Mobile Robots market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

According to the latest research, the global Autonomous Mobile Robots market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Autonomous Mobile Robots. The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on Autonomous Mobile Robots Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Autonomous Mobile Robots Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Autonomous Mobile Robots Market.

AMRs with SLAM AMRs without SLAM



AMRs without SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

AMRs without SLAM AMRs without SLAM

The Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Autonomous Mobile Robots

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Savioke

2.1.1 Savioke Company Profiles

2.1.2 Savioke Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.1.3 Savioke Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Savioke Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz

2.2.1 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Company Profiles

2.2.2 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.2.3 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Hi-Tech Robotic Systemz Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Aviation Industry Corporation

2.3.1 Aviation Industry Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 Aviation Industry Corporation Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.3.3 Aviation Industry Corporation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Aviation Industry Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Clearpath Robotics

2.4.1 Clearpath Robotics Company Profiles

2.4.2 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.4.3 Clearpath Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Clearpath Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 SMP Robotics

2.5.1 SMP Robotics Company Profiles

2.5.2 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.5.3 SMP Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 SMP Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Aethon

2.6.1 Aethon Company Profiles

2.6.2 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.6.3 Aethon Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Aethon Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Locus Robotics

2.7.1 Locus Robotics Company Profiles

2.7.2 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.7.3 Locus Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Locus Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Fetch Robotics

2.8.1 Fetch Robotics Company Profiles

2.8.2 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.8.3 Fetch Robotics Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Fetch Robotics Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Mobile Industrial Robots

2.9.1 Mobile Industrial Robots Company Profiles

2.9.2 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.9.3 Mobile Industrial Robots Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Mobile Industrial Robots Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Cimcorp Automation

2.10.1 Cimcorp Automation Company Profiles

2.10.2 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.10.3 Cimcorp Automation Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Cimcorp Automation Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Swisslog (KUKA)

2.11.1 Swisslog (KUKA) Company Profiles

2.11.2 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.11.3 Swisslog (KUKA) Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Swisslog (KUKA) Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 Omron Adept

2.12.1 Omron Adept Company Profiles

2.12.2 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.12.3 Omron Adept Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 Omron Adept Recent Developments/Updates

2.13 Vecna

2.13.1 Vecna Company Profiles

2.13.2 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Product and Services

2.13.3 Vecna Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.13.4 Vecna Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Autonomous Mobile Robots Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Autonomous Mobile Robots Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Autonomous Mobile Robots

4.3 Autonomous Mobile Robots Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry News

5.7.2 Autonomous Mobile Robots Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs with SLAM (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs without SLAM (2018-2023)

7 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs without SLAM (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs without SLAM (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs without SLAM (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs without SLAM (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of AMRs without SLAM (2018-2023)

8 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Autonomous Mobile Robots SWOT Analysis

9 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 AMRs with SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 AMRs without SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 AMRs without SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 AMRs without SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 AMRs without SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 AMRs without SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 AMRs without SLAM Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Autonomous Mobile Robots Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Autonomous Mobile Robots industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 115 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Autonomous Mobile Robots Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Autonomous Mobile Robots market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Autonomous Mobile Robots industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

