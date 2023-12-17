Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Size, Share, Trends | Industry Forecast 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |113 Pages| Report on "Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Closed Vial Access Devices, Closed Syringe Safety Devices, Closed Bag/Line Access Devices ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Hospital, Clinic ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Worldwide?



BD Medical

Corvida Medical

Yukon Medical

JMS

Teva Pharmaceuticals (Including B.Braun Sales)

ICU Medical Equashield

The Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market size was valued at USD 673.84 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.52(Percent) during the forecast period, reaching USD 1601.55 million by 2028.

Closed system drug-transfer device (CSTD) is a drug transfer device that mechanically prohibits the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system and the escape of hazardous drug or vapor concentrations outside the system.

Increasing cancer prevalence and increasing number of oncology drug approvals

Factors such as the rising incidence of cancer and the increasing demand for compliance monitoring for the harmless treatment of harmful drugs have brought more development opportunities to the closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) market. Anti-tumor drugs, also known as anti-cancer drugs, are life-saving drugs for cancer patients. However, these drugs can also be harmful to the health of medical professionals. This can happen if the drug escapes during compounding, reconstruction, or delivery to the patient.

At the oncology center, pharmacists prepare all quantities of chemotherapy drugs under the guidance of expert pharmacists. The closed system drug transfer device (CSTD) is known for reducing surface adulteration and the efficiency of contact with medical staff after execution. Therefore, such pharmaceutical preparations require CSTD. The increasing prevalence of cancer worldwide has greatly expanded the demand for closed system drug transfer devices (CSTD).

Uncertainty factors of the impact of CSTD on drug quality

Regardless of the reason for using CSTD with oncology biologics, drug manufacturers are often unaware that these devices are being used with their products. This is particularly worrying when these devices are used in clinical trials, because their potential impact on product quality and patient safety may ultimately affect research results.

If the patient has an adverse reaction and the trial sponsor is not aware of the use of CSTD, the adverse event will be attributed to the drug, regardless of the potential risks associated with CSTD, such as introducing exogenous particles and then inadvertently administering it to the patient. Similarly, patients who are using CSTD may ignore the lack of efficacy due to insufficient patient dose due to the large amount of residue in the device. Such factors will bring challenges to the development of the CSTD market.

Region Overview:

In 2022, the share of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market in United States stood at 67.40(Percent).

Company Overview:

BD Medical

BD Medical is a global medical technology company that is advancing the world of health by improving medical discovery, diagnostics and the delivery of care. BD Medical leads in patient and healthcare worker safety and the technologies that enable medical research and clinical laboratories. The company provides innovative solutions that help advance medical research and genomics, enhance the diagnosis of infectious disease and cancer, improve medication management, promote infection prevention, equip surgical and interventional procedures and support the management of diabetes.

ICU Medical

ICU Medical is a medical device company that provides infusion therapy, oncology, and critical care product portfolio. It develops IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors, as well as pain management and safety software technology.

Segmentation Overview:

By type, Closed Bag/Line Access Devices segment accounted for the largest share of market in 2022.

Application Overview:

By application, the Hospital segment occupied the biggest share from 2018 to 2022.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD). The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031.

This report centers on Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market.

Closed Vial Access Devices

Closed Syringe Safety Devices Closed Bag/Line Access Devices



Hospital Clinic

The Global Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Trends, development and marketing channels are analysed.

Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Continued

Frequently Ask Questions?

1 What does the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Research Report 2024 signify in terms of its importance?

Answer: - The report plays a significant role by delivering a comprehensive analysis and valuable insights into the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) industry, empowering businesses to make well-informed decisions and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

2 Could you specify the extent or size of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market Research Report?

Answer: - With numerous 113 pages, the report offers an extensive examination of various aspects of the market.

3 In what ways can businesses leverage the regional analysis provided in the report for their benefit?

Answer: - Businesses can tailor their strategies to specific markets by gaining an understanding of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) Market's presence across different geographical regions. This allows them to leverage regional strengths and opportunities effectively.

4 What are the primary factors propelling the growth of the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) market?

Answer: - Market growth in the Closed System Drug Transfer Device (CSTD) industry is primarily fueled by technological advancements, evolving consumer preferences, and the impact of government policies and regulations, which serve as drivers for expansion.

5 How can businesses effectively address and overcome the obstacles outlined in the report?

Answer: - Effectively addressing challenges and implementing risk mitigation strategies enables businesses to strategically position themselves and adapt to evolving market conditions proactively.

