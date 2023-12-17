Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis, 2024 -2031

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

Global |116 Pages| Report on "Ocean Engineering Equipment Market" offers a detailed analysis (2024-2031)which is expected to witness remarkable growth in the coming years. The implementation of new technologies and innovative solutions will drive the market's revenue generation and increase its market share by 2031 with Revenue by Type ( Coastal Engineering, Oil Industry ) and Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Ocean Resource Exploration, Exploitation, Processing, Storage and Transportation ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Worldwide?



NAG Marine

Technip

Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore

Samsung Heavy Industries

Saipem

Sevan Marine

Cimc Raffles Offshore

Mcdermott International

Keppel Offshore and Marine

Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

Weeks Marine DSME

The Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The Ocean Engineering Equipment Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the Ocean Engineering Equipment market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the Ocean Engineering Equipment market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global Ocean Engineering Equipment market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

Ocean engineering equipment is the large-scale engineering equipment and auxiliaries applied in such fields as ocean resource exploration, exploitation, processing, storage and transportation, management, and logistics service. Marine engineering includes the engineering of boats, ships, oil rigs and any other marine vessel or structure, as well as oceanographic or ocean engineering.

Coastal Engineering Oil Industry



Ocean Resource Exploration

Exploitation

Processing Storage and Transportation

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Ocean Engineering Equipment

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 NAG Marine

2.1.1 NAG Marine Company Profiles

2.1.2 NAG Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.1.3 NAG Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 NAG Marine Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 Technip

2.2.1 Technip Company Profiles

2.2.2 Technip Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.2.3 Technip Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 Technip Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore

2.3.1 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Company Profiles

2.3.2 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.3.3 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Samsung Heavy Industries

2.4.1 Samsung Heavy Industries Company Profiles

2.4.2 Samsung Heavy Industries Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.4.3 Samsung Heavy Industries Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Samsung Heavy Industries Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Saipem

2.5.1 Saipem Company Profiles

2.5.2 Saipem Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.5.3 Saipem Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Saipem Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 Sevan Marine

2.6.1 Sevan Marine Company Profiles

2.6.2 Sevan Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.6.3 Sevan Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 Sevan Marine Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Cimc Raffles Offshore

2.7.1 Cimc Raffles Offshore Company Profiles

2.7.2 Cimc Raffles Offshore Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.7.3 Cimc Raffles Offshore Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Cimc Raffles Offshore Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Mcdermott International

2.8.1 Mcdermott International Company Profiles

2.8.2 Mcdermott International Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.8.3 Mcdermott International Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Mcdermott International Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Keppel Offshore and Marine

2.9.1 Keppel Offshore and Marine Company Profiles

2.9.2 Keppel Offshore and Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.9.3 Keppel Offshore and Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Keppel Offshore and Marine Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding

2.10.1 Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Profiles

2.10.2 Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.10.3 Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Recent Developments/Updates

2.11 Weeks Marine

2.11.1 Weeks Marine Company Profiles

2.11.2 Weeks Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.11.3 Weeks Marine Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.11.4 Weeks Marine Recent Developments/Updates

2.12 DSME

2.12.1 DSME Company Profiles

2.12.2 DSME Ocean Engineering Equipment Product and Services

2.12.3 DSME Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.12.4 DSME Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 Ocean Engineering Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 Ocean Engineering Equipment Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of Ocean Engineering Equipment Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of Ocean Engineering Equipment

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of Ocean Engineering Equipment

4.2.4 Labor Cost of Ocean Engineering Equipment

4.3 Ocean Engineering Equipment Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 Ocean Engineering Equipment Industry News

5.7.2 Ocean Engineering Equipment Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Coastal Engineering (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Oil Industry (2018-2023)

7 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Ocean Resource Exploration (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Exploitation (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Processing (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Storage and Transportation (2018-2023)

8 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.6 China Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.8 India Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa Ocean Engineering Equipment SWOT Analysis

9 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Coastal Engineering Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Oil Industry Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Ocean Resource Exploration Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Exploitation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Processing Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Storage and Transportation Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global Ocean Engineering Equipment Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

