1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report Explained Upcoming Opportunities In The Market 2024-2031

Global "1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market" report identifies most important segments(Type and Application) and dynamics, categorizing information to enhance investor comprehension with |109 pages Latest Report| Chemicals| category report which provides insights into the concentration rate of raw materials in the 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, raw material sourcing, labor costs, and the manufacturing process. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report Revenue by Type ( Reppe process, Davy process, Butadiene process, Propylene oxide process ), Forecasted Market Size by Application ( Tetrahydrofuran (THF), Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT), Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL), Polyurethane (PU), Others ).

Who is the Largest Manufacturer of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Worldwide?



Bioamber Inc.

SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Ashland Inc.

Dairen Chemical Corporation

BASF SE

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Chemtura Corporation

Mitsui and Co. Ltd. Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

The Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2024 and 2031. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

The global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market is divided based on application, end user, and region, with a specific focus on manufacturers situated in various geographic areas. The study offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse factors that contribute to the industry's growth. It also outlines potential future impacts on the industry through various segments and applications. The report includes a detailed pricing analysis for different types, manufacturers, regional considerations, and pricing trends.

The 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Share report delivers an overview of the market's value structure, cost determinants, and key driving factors. It assesses the industry landscape and subsequently examines the global landscape encompassing industry size, demand, applications, revenue, products, regions, and segments. Moreover, 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market report presents the competitive scenario in the market among distributors and manufacturers, encompassing market value assessment and a breakdown of the cost chain structure.

Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report: Key Insights



REGIONAL SHARE: The 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market report provides market size data for various regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. In 2022, North America dominated the 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) market, followed by Europe, while Asia Pacific held a significant share.

SEGMENT OVERVIEW: The market is segmented based on Type and Application. In 2022, Down accounted for a notable percentage of the 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) market, with Feather also contributing significantly. Comforters held a significant share as well, and Apparel played a role in the market.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE: The report offers a comprehensive analysis of prominent players who have substantial market shares. It includes information on the concentration ratio and provides detailed insights into the market performance of each player. This allows readers to gain a holistic understanding of the competitive landscape and better knowledge of their competitors.

KEY FACTORS CONSIDERED: With the global impact of COVID-19, the report tracks market changes during and after the pandemic. It examines the effects on upstream and downstream market participants, changes in consumer behavior, demand fluctuations, transportation challenges, trade flow adjustments, and other relevant factors.

REGIONAL CONFLICTS: The report also addresses the influence of regional conflicts, such as the Russia-Ukraine war, on the market. It discusses how these conflicts have negatively affected the market and provides insights into the expected evolution of the market in the coming years. CHALLENGES AND OPPORTUNITIES: The report highlights factors that could create opportunities and enhance profitability for market players. It also identifies challenges that may hinder or pose a threat to player development. These insights can assist in making strategic decisions and their effective implementation.

1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report Detailed Overview:

According to the latest research, the global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR during the forecast period, reaching USD million by 2028.

This report elaborates on the market size, market characteristics, and market growth of the 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) industry between the year 2018 to 2028, and breaks down according to the product type, downstream application, and consumption area of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo). The report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the value chain and looks into the leading companies.

The report provides a forecast of the 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market across regions, types, and applications, projecting sales and revenue from 2021 to 2031. It emphasizes 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Share, distribution channels, key suppliers, evolving price trends, and the raw material supply chain. The 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Size report furnishes essential insights into the current industry valuation and presents market segmentation, highlighting growth prospects within this sector.

This report centers on 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market manufacturers, analyzing their sales, value, market share, and future development plans. It defines, describes, and predicts 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Growth based on type, application, and region. The goal is to examine global and key regional market potential, advantages, opportunities, challenges, as well as restraints and risks. The report identifies significant trends and factors that drive or hinder 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market growth, benefiting stakeholders by pinpointing high-growth segments. Furthermore, the report strategically assesses each submarket's individual growth trend and its contribution to the overall 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market.

Reppe process

Davy process

Butadiene process Propylene oxide process



Tetrahydrofuran (THF)

Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT)

Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL)

Polyurethane (PU) Others

The Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Trends , development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Growth is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2021 and 2028. In 2021, the market was growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Trend for Development and marketing channels are analysed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report also mentions market share accrued by each product in the 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) market, along with the production growth.

North America (Covered in Chapter 6 and 13)

Europe (Covered in Chapter 7 and 13)

Asia-Pacific (Covered in Chapter 8 and 13)

Middle East and Africa (Covered in Chapter 9 and 13)

South America (Covered in Chapter 10 and 13)

Reasons to Purchase 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report?



1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving both economic as well as non-economic factors.

1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market report gives outline of market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment that is expected to witness the fastest growth as well as to dominate the market.

1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Analysis by geography highlighting the consumption of the product/service in the region as well as indicating the factors that are affecting the market within each region.

Competitive landscape which incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising of company overview, company insights, product benchmarking and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The current as well as the future market outlook of the industry with respect to recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging as well as developed regions. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Includes an in-depth analysis of the market of various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis also Provides insight into the market through Value Chain.



1 Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo)

1.1.1 Market Coverage

1.1.2 Market Definition

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.3 Market Analysis by Application

1.4 Market Analysis by Region

1.4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR ((Percent)) Comparison by Region (2018-2023)

1.4.2 United States 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.3 Europe 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.4 China 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.5 Japan 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.6 India 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.8 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Status and Prospect (2018-2023)

1.5 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Size and Forecast

1.5.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales (2018-2028)

1.5.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Average Price (2018-2028)

2 Players Profiles

2.1 Bioamber Inc.

2.1.1 Bioamber Inc. Company Profiles

2.1.2 Bioamber Inc. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.1.3 Bioamber Inc. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.1.4 Bioamber Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.2 SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd.

2.2.1 SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd. Company Profiles

2.2.2 SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.2.3 SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.2.4 SK Global Chemical Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

2.3.1 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Company Profiles

2.3.2 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.3.3 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.3.4 Nan Ya Plastics Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.4 Ashland Inc.

2.4.1 Ashland Inc. Company Profiles

2.4.2 Ashland Inc. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.4.3 Ashland Inc. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.4.4 Ashland Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

2.5 Dairen Chemical Corporation

2.5.1 Dairen Chemical Corporation Company Profiles

2.5.2 Dairen Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.5.3 Dairen Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.5.4 Dairen Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.6 BASF SE

2.6.1 BASF SE Company Profiles

2.6.2 BASF SE 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.6.3 BASF SE 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.6.4 BASF SE Recent Developments/Updates

2.7 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2.7.1 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Company Profiles

2.7.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.7.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.7.4 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.8 Chemtura Corporation

2.8.1 Chemtura Corporation Company Profiles

2.8.2 Chemtura Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.8.3 Chemtura Corporation 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.8.4 Chemtura Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

2.9 Mitsui and Co. Ltd.

2.9.1 Mitsui and Co. Ltd. Company Profiles

2.9.2 Mitsui and Co. Ltd. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.9.3 Mitsui and Co. Ltd. 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.9.4 Mitsui and Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

2.10 Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd

2.10.1 Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Company Profiles

2.10.2 Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Product and Services

2.10.3 Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Price, Revenue (USD), Gross Margin

2.10.4 Chongqing Jian Feng Chemical Industry Co. Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

3 Competitive Environment: by Players

3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) and Market Share of Key Players

3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales and Market Share of Key Players

3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Average Price by Players

3.4 Top 3 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.5 Top 5 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Manufacturer Market Share in 2022

3.6 Mergers and Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Industry Chain Analysis

4.1 Upstream Raw Material Suppliers of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Analysis

4.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

4.2.1 Production Process Analysis

4.2.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo)

4.2.3 Raw Material Cost of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo)

4.2.4 Labor Cost of 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo)

4.3 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Industrial Chain Analysis

4.4 Major Distributors by Region

4.5 Customer Analysis

5 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Dynamic and Trends, Marketing Strategy Analysis

5.1 Drivers

5.2 Restraints

5.3 Opportunities

5.4 Challenges

5.5 Industry Development Trends under Global Inflation

5.6 Impact of Russia and Ukraine War

5.7 Industry News and Policies by Regions

5.7.1 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Industry News

5.7.2 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Industry Policies

5.8 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

5.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

5.8.5 Competitive Rivalry

5.9 Marketing Channel

5.9.1 Direct Marketing

5.9.2 Indirect Marketing

5.9.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

6 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Segment by Type (2018-2023)

6.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) by Type (2018-2023)

6.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales by Type (2018-2023)

6.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Price by Type (2018-2023)

6.4 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

6.4.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Reppe process (2018-2023)

6.4.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Davy process (2018-2023)

6.4.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Butadiene process (2018-2023)

6.4.4 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Propylene oxide process (2018-2023)

7 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Segment by Application (2018-2023)

7.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) by Application (2018-2023)

7.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales by Application (2018-2023)

7.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

7.3.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Tetrahydrofuran (THF) (2018-2023)

7.3.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) (2018-2023)

7.3.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) (2018-2023)

7.3.4 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Polyurethane (PU) (2018-2023)

7.3.5 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sale, Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)

8 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Segment by Region (2018-2023)

8.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

8.3 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4 United States 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.4.1 United States 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.5 Europe 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.5.1 Europe 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.6 China 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.6.1 China 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.7 Japan 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.7.1 Japan 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.8 India 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.8.1 India 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.9 Southeast Asia 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.9.1 Southeast Asia 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.10 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.10.1 Latin America 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

8.11 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales, Revenue (USD), Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

8.11.1 Middle East and Africa 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) SWOT Analysis

9 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Forecast Segment by Type

9.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

9.1.3 Reppe process Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.4 Davy process Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.5 Butadiene process Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

9.1.6 Propylene oxide process Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Forecast Segment by Application

10.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

10.1.3 Tetrahydrofuran (THF) Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.4 Polybutylene Terephthalate (PBT) Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.5 Gamma-Butyrolactone (GBL) Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.6 Polyurethane (PU) Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

10.1.7 Others Market Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast (2023-2028)

11 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Market Forecast Segment by Region

11.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) and Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.1 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Sales Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.1.2 Global 1,4-Butanediol(Bdo) Revenue (USD) Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.6 India Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.7 Southeast Asia Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.8 Latin America Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

11.9 Middle East and Africa Market Revenue (USD) and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

12 Appendix

12.1 Methodology

12.2 Research Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Data

12.2.2 Primary Data

12.2.3 Market Size Estimation

12.2.4 Legal Disclaimer

