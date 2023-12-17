Guiding Sheaths Market Size 2024-2031: Unveiling Regional Developments And Top Manufacturers

(MENAFN- The Express Wire)

The Global "Guiding Sheaths Market" Growth Forecast Report 2024­2031 is an essential tool for understanding the growth strategies, and various segments of industry by Type [Straight Sheaths, Curved Sheaths] and Applications [Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers]. The report majorly focuses on constantly shifting dynamics of both local and worldwide markets. It provides a comprehensive overview of the entire ecosystem and also dives deeply into its geographical consequences.

Boston Scientific

Biosense Webster (Johnson and Johnson MedTech)

Medtronic

Terumo

Abbott

Merit Medical

Cardinal Health

Cook Medical

Oscor

Biotronik

BD

Baylis Medical

Argon Medical

B. Braun

ASAHI

Integer

Surmodics

Teleflex QualiMed (Q3 Medical)

Guiding Sheaths are required for all coronary interventions to provide access to the coronary ostium and support equipment delivery. The ideal guide provides stability for device advancement through the coronary anatomy, while minimising vessel trauma and allowing for vessel opacification.

According to new survey, global Guiding Sheaths market is projected to reach USD 2925.8 million in 2029, increasing from USD 1853 million in 2022, with the CAGR of 6.7Percent during the period of 2023 to 2029. Influencing issues, such as economy environments, COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine War, have led to great market fluctuations in the past few years and are considered comprehensively in the whole Guiding Sheaths market research.

The Guiding Sheaths market is driven by several factors that contribute to the adoption and growth of these medical devices. Some key drivers include:

Increasing Minimally Invasive Procedures: Guiding sheaths play a crucial role in various minimally invasive procedures, such as angiography, angioplasty, and stent placement. The rising preference for minimally invasive interventions, which offer shorter recovery times and reduced complications, drives the demand for guiding sheaths.

Advancements in Interventional Techniques: Ongoing advancements in interventional cardiology, radiology, and other medical fields have led to the development of more complex procedures. Guiding sheaths enable healthcare professionals to navigate and access challenging anatomical structures during these procedures.

Growing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases: Cardiovascular diseases, such as coronary artery disease and peripheral artery disease, continue to be major health concerns globally. Guiding sheaths are essential tools in diagnosing and treating these conditions.

Aging Population: The aging population is more susceptible to cardiovascular diseases and may require interventions that utilize guiding sheaths for accurate and safe procedures.

Technological Innovations: Guiding sheaths are subject to continuous innovation, including improvements in design, materials, and features. These innovations enhance their performance, flexibility, and maneuverability during procedures.

Increased Healthcare Expenditure: Rising healthcare spending, especially in emerging economies, contributes to the adoption of advanced medical devices like guiding sheaths.



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Growing demand for below applications around the world has had a direct impact on the growth of the Guiding Sheaths:



Hospitals and Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Based on Product Types the Market is categorized into below types that held the largest Guiding Sheaths market share in 2023.



Straight Sheaths Curved Sheaths

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)



1 Guiding Sheaths Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Guiding Sheaths

1.2 Guiding Sheaths Segment by Type

1.3 Guiding Sheaths Segment by Application

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Guiding Sheaths Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Guiding Sheaths Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.3 Guiding Sheaths Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Guiding Sheaths Average Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

2.5 Manufacturers Guiding Sheaths Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Guiding Sheaths Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3 Production by Region

3.1 Global Production of Guiding Sheaths Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.2 Global Guiding Sheaths Revenue Market Share by Region (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Guiding Sheaths Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.4 North America Guiding Sheaths Production

3.5 Europe Guiding Sheaths Production

3.6 China Guiding Sheaths Production

3.7 Japan Guiding Sheaths Production

4 Global Guiding Sheaths Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Guiding Sheaths Consumption by Region

4.2 North America

4.3 Europe

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.5 Latin America

5 Segment by Type

5.1 Global Production Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2022)

5.3 Global Price by Type (2017-2022)

6 Segment by Application

6.1 Global Production Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.2 Global Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2022)

6.3 Global Price by Application (2017-2022)

7 Key Companies Profiled

8 Guiding Sheaths Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Guiding Sheaths

8.4 Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Distributors List

9.3 Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Guiding Sheaths Industry Trends

10.2 Guiding Sheaths Market Drivers

10.3 Guiding Sheaths Market Challenges

10.4 Guiding Sheaths Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Guiding Sheaths by Region (2023-2028)

11.2 North America Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.3 Europe Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.4 China Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

11.5 Japan Production, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

Continued..

