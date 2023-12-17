LA Alt-Rock Band Make Believe Friends Releases New Single“INTENTIONS” Along With Their New Album“MAKE BELIEVE FRIENDS”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Make Believe Friends

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, December 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- L.A. based Make Believe Friends drops their latest single and new album on Friday, December 15, 2023. The new single,“Intentions”, is an upbeat alt-rock style song featuring Mindy Milburn on lead vocals and music by guitarist/keyboardist Laura Espinoza and lyrics by Milburn & Espinoza. Legendary Producer Ed Stasium (Talking Heads, Ramones) provided the full mix and Bernie Godwin (whose father Dito Godwin produced No Doubt), was the recording engineer.“Intentions” releases in tandem with Make Believe Friends' first album to be called by the band's name:“Make Believe Friends”.“The catchy 'Intentions' opens Make Believe Friends' new self-titled debut album, with struggling relationship lyrics in parallel to current world issues. Mindy Milburn powerfully declares, 'I'm walking away' and Laura Espinoza echoes that strength with her fuzz guitar in the bridge. 'Intentions' is followed by seven equally great original compositions and an edgy cover of Blondie's 'Rapture' from this talented group who also perform as the Blondie tribute band, Heart of Blonde. Intentions is in my Top 5 Fabulous Albums of 2023”. - Warren Kurtz, GoldmineThe album contains the following songs:1) Intentions2) Haunt Me3) Scream4) Rapture (Blondie Cover)5) Somewhere There Forever (ft. Dale Bozzio of Missing Persons)6) The Truth7) Thank the Academy8) Follow Me to the Sun9) An Act of LoveAbout Mindy Milburn:Mindy has a passion for all performing arts- starting out as a ballet dancer and actress, & eventually finding her voice and passion for songwriting and music. She is also the lead vocalist for the Blondie Tribute Band“Heart of Blonde”. Originally from Cleveland Ohio, she has performed in numerous musical theater productions & indie films and was also a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers Dance Team. Mindy made the move to southern California to follow her dream of becoming a recording artist and feels very blessed by the opportunities that have come her way.About Laura Espinoza:Laura is a songwriter/guitarist, playwright, and TV producer. She has performed on stage with Luis Maldonado (Train), Terri Nunn (Berlin), Dale Bozzio (Missing Persons) & Prescott Niles (The Knack) and started her career with Matt Sorum (Guns n' Roses). She has recorded at Capitol Records, Hollywood, Abbey Road, UK and is the host of“The Rock Radio Show” on KBUU-FM, Malibu. Laura is also the recipient of 3 Emmy Awards.To purchase/listen to the music of Make Believe Friends:For more information:Facebook:YouTube: @MakeBelieveFriendsInstagram: @MakebelievefriendsbandPress inquiries:

