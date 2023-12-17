Kuwait Amir Receives EU Special Rep. In Gulf Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at the Amiri Airport the European Union (EU) Special Representative in the Gulf Luigi Di Maio and his accompanying delegation.

Di Maio expressed grief over the passing of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, praising contributions of the late Amir in sustaining bilateral relations between the two sides.

Di Maio extended his condolences on the occasion to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to Al-Sabah family.

Upon arrival, Di Maio was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah. (end) mb