Lev Berel Inc., Led By CEO Raphael Avraham Sternberg, Announces Major Initiative In Educational Philanthropy

Lakewood, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2023) - Lev Berel Inc., under the visionary leadership of CEO Raphael Avraham Sternberg , is proud to announce a significant new initiative aimed at enhancing Jewish educational and social welfare programs both in the United States and abroad. This initiative marks a significant commitment by Lev Berel Inc. to foster educational excellence and support Talmudic research.

Expanding Educational Horizons and Social Welfare

As a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting educational and social welfare initiatives, Lev Berel Inc.'s new initiative will focus on increasing funds and support for schools of higher Jewish education. The effort aims to broaden the reach and deepen the impact of Jewish knowledge and learning, ensuring a robust and vibrant future for these educational institutions.

Raphael Avraham Sternberg , as the CEO of Lev Berel Inc., brings his extensive experience and innovative leadership to this philanthropic endeavor. Sternberg's passion for education and community welfare drives the organization's mission, reflecting his deep commitment to societal betterment and the advancement of Jewish education.

About Lev Berel Inc.

Lev Berel Inc., located at 111 Madison Ave, Lakewood, NJ, has been a beacon of support for Jewish education and social welfare since its inception in 2013. With an IRS ruling year of 2013 and a notable track record in philanthropy, the organization has been instrumental in raising funds and awareness for educational initiatives. Under the guidance of Raphael Sternberg , Lev Berel Inc. continues to strive towards making a significant impact in the realm of Jewish education and community support.

