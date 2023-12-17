Matthew Perry Died From The Effects Of Ketamine, Autopsy Report Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Matthew Perry died from the acute effects of the anesthetic
ketamine, AP reports citing the results of an autopsy on the
54-year-old“Friends” actor released Friday, Azernews reports.
The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner said in
the autopsy report that Perry also drowned in“the heated end of
his pool,” but that it was a secondary factor in his Oct. 28 death,
deemed an accident.
People close to Perry told investigators that he was undergoing
ketamine infusion therapy, an experimental treatment used to treat
depression and anxiety. But the medical examiner said the levels of
ketamine in Perry's body were in the range used for general
anesthesia during surgery, and that his last treatment 1 1/2 weeks
earlier wouldn't explain those levels. The drug is typically
metabolized in a matter of hours.
The report says coronary artery disease and buprenorphine, which
is used to treat opioid use disorder, also contributed.
The amount of ketamine detected“would be enough to make him
lose consciousness and lose his posture and his ability to keep
himself above the water,” said Dr. Andrew Stolbach, a medical
toxicologist with Johns Hopkins Medicine who reviewed the autopsy
report at the request of The Associated Press.
“Using sedative drugs in a pool or hot tub, especially when
you're alone, is extremely risky and, sadly, here it's fatal,” said
Stolbach, who noted that both ketamine and buprenorphine can be
used safely.
Perry was declared dead after being found unresponsive at his
home in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. Investigators
performed the autopsy the following day.
MENAFN17122023000195011045ID1107611349
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.