Italy Signs Deal To Resume Commercial Flights With Libya

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The president of Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC Pierluigi
Di Palma on Sunday signed an agreement with his Libyan counterpart
Mohamed Shlebikf for the "resumption" "and implementation" of
commercial flights between Italy and Libya, Azernewss reports.
The document, ENAC said, "consolidates the strong relationship
between the two countries, defines the framework for the resumption
of commercial air traffic and implements the European clauses in
terms of safety, security and recognition of carrier designation,
without limitation, and fair competition".
"I share the thoughts of the Italian Ambassador to Tripoli,
Gianluca Alberini, who recently stressed the importance of the
historical presence of Italian companies" in Libya," said Di Palma,
adding that "it has already been possible to resume connections
with (Malta-based Libyan airline) Med Sky".
"With the agreement signed today, new opportunities are also
opening up for civil aviation that strengthen connections and are
the result of work carried out, on the instructions of the
government, by ENAC supported by AISE and the Italian embassy in
Tripoli," he added.
The joint objective of the two countries is to strengthen trade
relations and bilateral cooperation by implementing long-term
economic cooperation programmes.
