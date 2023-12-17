China Launches Commercial Carrier Rocket

(MENAFN- AzerNews) China successfully launched SQX-1 commercial carrier rocket into
space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China
on Sunday, Azernews reports citing Xinhua.
The rocket blasted off at 3 p.m. (Beijing Time) from the launch
site, sending the Di'er-1 satellite into the planned orbit.
It was the sixth flight mission of the SQX-1 commercial carrier
rocket.
