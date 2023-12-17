Christmas Village Opens In Tbilisi, Hosting Visitors Till January 7

The Christmas village opened on Saturday in Georgia's capital
under the slogan 'Tbilisi - European city' and will host visitors
till January 7 at Orbeliani Square and Dedaena Garden Park on the
right bank of river Mtkvari, the Tbilisi City Hall said, Azernews reports citing Agenda.
Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze hosted the first guests of the
village and called on the public to join the holiday festivities at
Christmas village, noting various events and activities were
planned at the locations.
Santa Claus's house and Elves' workshop, food courts, bars, an
entrepreneurial market, photo booths and an ice rink are arranged
in the Christmas village.
Entertainment events include a show of illusionists, puppet
theatre and marionette jazz bands, as well as musical performances
by local bands, vocalists, ensembles and DJs.
Georgia's main Christmas tree and New Year decorations were lit
up in Tbilisi and various cities around the country on Friday and
Saturday.