Christmas Village Opens In Tbilisi, Hosting Visitors Till January 7

The Christmas village opened on Saturday in Georgia's capital under the slogan 'Tbilisi - European city' and will host visitors till January 7 at Orbeliani Square and Dedaena Garden Park on the right bank of river Mtkvari, the Tbilisi City Hall said, Azernews reports citing Agenda.

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze hosted the first guests of the village and called on the public to join the holiday festivities at Christmas village, noting various events and activities were planned at the locations.







Santa Claus's house and Elves' workshop, food courts, bars, an entrepreneurial market, photo booths and an ice rink are arranged in the Christmas village.

Entertainment events include a show of illusionists, puppet theatre and marionette jazz bands, as well as musical performances by local bands, vocalists, ensembles and DJs.







Georgia's main Christmas tree and New Year decorations were lit up in Tbilisi and various cities around the country on Friday and Saturday.