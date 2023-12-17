US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Arrives At South Korean Port

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in South Korea on Sunday
amid Seoul's concerns that arch-rival North Korea could launch an
intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this month Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
The USS Missouri (SSN-780), a Virginia-class attack submarine,
entered a key naval base in the southern port city of Busan,
located 320 kilometers (199 miles) from Seoul, Yonhap News
reported, citing the South Korean navy.
"With the deployment of the USS Missouri, we plan to strengthen
naval exchanges and cooperation with the United States and to
bolster our combined defense posture," the navy said in a
statement.
The move comes just three weeks after the USS Santa Fe
(SSN-763), a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered the Jeju Naval
Base on the southern resort island.
Earlier this week, Seoul, at a South Korea-US security meeting
in Washington, raised the possibility of North Korea launching an
ICBM in December.
Pyongyang last test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM in
July.
