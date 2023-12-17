               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
US Nuclear-Powered Submarine Arrives At South Korean Port


12/17/2023 3:11:55 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A US nuclear-powered submarine arrived in South Korea on Sunday amid Seoul's concerns that arch-rival North Korea could launch an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) this month Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

The USS Missouri (SSN-780), a Virginia-class attack submarine, entered a key naval base in the southern port city of Busan, located 320 kilometers (199 miles) from Seoul, Yonhap News reported, citing the South Korean navy.

"With the deployment of the USS Missouri, we plan to strengthen naval exchanges and cooperation with the United States and to bolster our combined defense posture," the navy said in a statement.

The move comes just three weeks after the USS Santa Fe (SSN-763), a Los Angeles-class submarine, entered the Jeju Naval Base on the southern resort island.

Earlier this week, Seoul, at a South Korea-US security meeting in Washington, raised the possibility of North Korea launching an ICBM in December.

Pyongyang last test-fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel ICBM in July.

