Is It Possible To Have Wealth By Saving Every Month?

The increase in inflation in the world has always led to
thinking of different ways to strengthen the economic potential.
However, the most important and most efficient of them is to set
aside a certain amount from the monthly salary in the form of an
inviolable fund.
Since many people around the world maintain a standard monthly
salary, it is easier for them to determine their monthly budget.
For example, since it is difficult to determine the amount of
profit when dealing with an individual business, it is not possible
to determine in advance the value of the amount to be invested in
the reserve fund. For this reason, individual entrepreneurs who get
this kind of profit sometimes place the cashed amount they have in
their personal bank accounts or give it to banks with a certain
interest.
According to the British experience, passive income is the holy
grail of investing for many Britons. However, reaching a position
where it's actually life-changing takes time.
As everywhere, plenty of British people put a bit of cash aside
each month. But not all of them make that money work as hard as it
could do. And unfortunately, that's what they need to do if they
want their savings to turn into passive income.
Making money out of money
Money is a capital that can be spent as an asset in any form.
With money, it is possible to develop business, sole
proprietorship, agriculture, real estate and even online business.
However, the emergence of sharp differences in currency values in
modern times has reduced the trust in paper bills. This is more
widespread in countries affected by inflation, such as Turkiye,
Russia and Iran. In Azerbaijan, after the devaluation, the number
of people who turned to the US dollar was increasing, as the trust
in the manat once decreased. Many have decided to protect their
reserves by converting their cash holdings into US dollars.
However, after a certain decline, the thoughts of the manat being
able to maintain its value suddenly changed.
How do people in Azerbaijan manage their budgets?
Capital management in Azerbaijan is somewhat multifaceted. For
this, the market economy is constantly under control, and business
is organized here only on the basis of needs. This is possible not
only by business management, but also by spending passive income in
certain directions and making investments. For example, how do you
think an Azerbaijani with passive income of 200 thousand AZN in the
reserve fund can use it effectively? The answer is simple. Each
citizen invests the funds he/she has either by buying real estate,
land or object. According to a survey conducted among many citizens
in Azerbaijan, the most reliable way of protecting cash is possible
only in this way. According to the results of another survey, there
is a lot of trust in real estate in the country because the impact
of inflation cannot seriously affect the real estate market.
Looking at real estate prices in the country in the last 10 years,
it can be said that prices have increased by more than one hundred
percent.
But how to increase wealth by putting a certain amount outside
of our income - is it possible?
Many economic experts of the world note that getting rich by
collecting money in the usual way is not as simple as it is said.
In general, money is such an abstraction that its direction and
management require deep knowledge and foresight. Another aspect of
this is related to the ability to follow economic processes in the
world from time to time, which is especially important for those
who want to get rich. The amount saved by each individual from his
income can only compensate for losses due to inflation over time.
However, it is possible to convert the available funds into active
income and increase it only by investing in certain profitable
areas.
On the other hand, some experts think investing is more risky,
but offers the opportunity for much better returns.
For example, while we expect a small result during the year from
the monthly income, some new investors aim to get a 10-12 percent
return on their investment. Thus, the income from that interest
becomes compounded over time. It also means making interest on my
interest or making money out of money. As the Scottish saying goes,
Mony a mickle maks a muckle. Like drops in dry land make a large
lake over time, it can also grow my wealth faster, as my earnings
keep building on themselves.
