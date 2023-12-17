Military Spox Comments On Damage Caused By Russia's Drone Attack On Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of December 17, 2023, Russia attacked Ukraine's Odesa region with Shahed-type drones, having caused significant damage.

Head of the United Coordinating Press Center of the South Operational Command Natalia Humeniuk commented on the consequences of Russia's overnight drone attack, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Humeniuk, the Shahed-136 combat drone carries a warhead of up to 40 kilograms and uses flammable fuel. Thus, the damage caused to houses and adjacent streets in the impact location was rather significant.

Those who ended up in the epicenter of the event were provided with medical aid. Psychologists were working at the scene.



























































An explosion occurred in one of residential houses. Many houses were also damaged by blast wave. The fragments were scattered over a long distance and, thus, fires broke out in several places. The area affected by fire was quite large, over 400 square meters.

Following the enemy attack, a man, 54, was reported killed.

Photo: Nina Liashonok