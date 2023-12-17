Another Monument To Soviet Soldiers Dismantled In Zakarpattia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A monument to the Soviet soldiers has been dismantled in the Zakarpattia region's village of Onok.

The relevant statement was made by the 'Decommunization. Ukraine' project on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

The above monument was situated within the village of Onok in the Zakarpattia region's Vynohradiv territorial community.

Meanwhile, a monument to the fellow villagers who died during World War I and II, and the Russian-Ukrainian war, was erected in its place.

A reminder that a monument to the Soviet-era Tarashchanets armored train crew has recently been dismantled in Kyiv's Darnytskyi district.