War Update: Russians Conduct Unsuccessful Assaults In Six Sectors

Fifty-four combat engagements have occurred on the front between Ukraine's Defense Forces and Russian troops in the past 24 hours.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region and continue inflicting fire damage on Russian occupiers.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched strikes on one Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment cluster, and two surface-to-air missile systems. The air defense units destroyed seven Russian Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions.

Ukrainian missile units hit four enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, one artillery system, and one ammunition depot.

Meanwhile, Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 25 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 25 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

The operational situation is remaining challenging in eastern and southern Ukraine, according to the General Staff.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged. No enemy offensive groupings were detected. Certain Belarusian units are completing tasks within the areas bordering with Ukraine.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory. Over 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes in the Chernihiv, Sumy and Kharkiv regions.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled six enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka and to the east of Petropavlivka. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled eight enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny and near the Luhansk region's Makiivka. Russians launched an air strike near the Donetsk region's Zvanivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. About 10 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled 15 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Stepove, Avdiivka, and 10 more attacks to the south of Tonenke, Nevelske and Pervomaiske. Russians launched an air strike near Novobakhmutivka. Over 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Marinka direction, the Ukrainian military continue holding back enemy troops near the Donetsk region's Novomykhailivka. With the support of aircraft, Russians launched four unsuccessful attacks on Ukrainian positions. Russian artillery and mortar strikes affected Krasnohorivka, Pobieda, Marinka, Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Russian troops did not conduct offensive (assault) actions. About 10 settlements were affected by enemy artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled three enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Verbove and Robotyne.

About 20 settlements were affected by Russian artillery and mortar strikes.

In the Kherson direction, Russian occupiers launched artillery strikes on the Kherson region's Darivka, Antonivka, Kizomys, the city of Kherson, and the Mykolaiv region's Ochakiv. The enemy launched air strikes near the Kherson region's Krynky and Olhivka.

Photo: National Guard of Ukraine