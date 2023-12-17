European Commission To Start Assessing Compliance Of Ukrainian Laws With EU Norms - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the coming days, the European Commission will begin the process of assessing the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with that of the European Union.

That's according to President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke in an address to the nation Sunday night, Ukrinform reports.

"In the coming days, together with the European Commission, we will officially start the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with the EU legislation. The screening process," Zelensky emphasized.

He noted that the authorities are currently preparing to work on the negotiating framework for Ukraine, which is expected to be formed in the spring.

"The negotiation process will not be easy, but the main thing is that historically we have decided: Ukraine will always be part of our common European home," the head of state emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, following the first day of work, on December 14, the European Council published the conclusions of the summit regarding Ukraine, enlargement, and reforms, which contain documentary confirmation of the decision of the heads of state and government of the European Union to launch negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU.