Russian Troops Reduce Intensity Of Assaults Near Avdiivka - Defense Forces

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of combat clashes in the Avdiivka sector has decreased as only 17 were recorded on Sunday.

That's according to the spokesman for the Tavria Grouping of Troops, Oleksandr Shtupun, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"From Wednesday to Friday, nearly 50 combat clashes were recorded in the Avdiivka direction per day but today there were only 17," he said.

update: Russians conduct unsuccessful assaults in six sector

Shtupun noted that the enemy constantly changes tactics, in particular going for overnight assaults.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, referring to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Russia's military death toll since the outset of the full-scale invasion has reached 346,070. A total of 1,250 Russian soldiers and officers were killed in action in the past day alone.