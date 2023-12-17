Ukraine Intercepts Two Russian Drones Over Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces on Sunday afternoon shot down two Russian drones from the skies over the Pavlohrad district, Dnipropetrovsk region.

That's according to Serhiy Lysak , the chief of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Minus two drones in the Pavlohrad district. I praise our defenders for the clear Ukrainian sky," reads Lysak's Facebook posting.

Iran continues dosed deliveries of killerto Russia - Ukraine Air Force

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of the enemy attack on Nikopol on December 17, an infrastructure object was hit in the city.