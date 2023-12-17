Iran Seeks To Expand Railway Co-Op With Western Neighbors, Deputy Minister Says

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Iran is working
to improve its railway cooperation with its western neighbors, said
Shahiar Afandizadeh, the deputy minister of Roads and Urban
Development, Trend reports.
Afandizadeh said that Iran aims to create and use transit
opportunities from its territory to other countries and benefit
from their transit facilities.
He also said that Azerbaijan can join its Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic by a railway line through Iran. He mentioned a project to
build a railway line from Aghband town to Jolfa. Azerbaijan can
transport cargo through Iran.
The deputy minister said that Iran has a project to link the
railway line with Iraq from three directions. He said that the
Shalamcheh-Basra railway line is more important among them.
He also said that there are several road and railway projects
between Iran and Türkiye on agenda.
Currently, Iran has 2,793 km of controlled-access highways,
45,170 km of highways, and freeways, and 14,984 km of railway
lines. There are 978 locomotives, 29,305 freight wagons, and 2,153
passenger wagons operating on Iran's railways.
---
Follow the author on X (Twitter): @BaghishovElnur
MENAFN17122023000187011040ID1107611331
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.