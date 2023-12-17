               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighter Wins Paris 2024 License (PHOTO)


12/17/2023 3:10:31 PM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete Hashim Mahammadov has won a gold medal in the qualifying round of taekwondo in the weight category up to 58 kilograms at the Grand Slam tournament held in Wuxi, China, Trend reports.

Hashim Mahammadov became the first Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete to win a gold medal at a Grand Slam tournament. He received a license for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.

Thus, the Azerbaijani team won the 9th license for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.









