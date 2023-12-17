Azerbaijani Taekwondo Fighter Wins Paris 2024 License (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 17. Azerbaijani
taekwondo athlete Hashim Mahammadov has won a gold medal in the
qualifying round of taekwondo in the weight category up to 58
kilograms at the Grand Slam tournament held in Wuxi, China, Trend
reports.
Hashim Mahammadov became the first Azerbaijani taekwondo athlete
to win a gold medal at a Grand Slam tournament. He received a
license for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympics.
Thus, the Azerbaijani team won the 9th license for the Paris
2024 Summer Olympic Games.
