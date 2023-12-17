Kuwait Late Amir's Death, Funeral Coverage Over Int'l Media

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- International media have broadcasted the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah via their websites, digital platforms and newspapers.

The Cabinet mourned in its extraordinary meeting Saturday to the Kuwaiti people, the Arab and Muslim nations and the world the demise of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, and named His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait.

The Cabinet also declared official mourning for a period of 40 days and the closure of official government office for three days, ending on Tuesday evening December 19th.

The late Amir was laid to rest this morning, as His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah headed the group of mourners. (end)

