Saudi Crown Prince In Kuwait To Offer Condolences Over Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received, Sunday, at the Amiri Airport Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and the accompanying delegation who arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences over the passing away of the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Prince Mohammad bin Salman offered condolences to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and members of Al-Sabah family.

Amiri Diwan Affairs Minister Sheikh Mohammad Al-Abdullah Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah received the Saudi Crown Prince and the accompanying delegation at the airport's grounds. (end)

gta







MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107611322