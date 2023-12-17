Amir Receives Cable From Maldives' Pres. Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable on Sunday from Maldives' President Mohamed Muizzu.

In the cable, President Muizzu expressed deep sadness over the passing away of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, praising contributions of the late Amir in sustaining bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon his soul.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

