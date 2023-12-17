Indian Gov't Rep. In Kuwait Offering Condolences On Late Amir's Demise

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Sunday at the Amiri Airport Representative of the Indian Government and Minister of Oil and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri and his accompanying delegation who arrived in Kuwait to offer condolences over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The Indian official extended his condolences on the occasion to His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, and to Al-Sabah family and Sheikhs.

Upon arrival, the Indian Minister was received by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah. (end)

mb







