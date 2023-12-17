Pakistan To Observe A Day Of Mourning Over Passing Of Kuwaiti Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister of Pakistan, Anwar ul Haq Kakar has declared Monday as a day of mourning in Pakistan on the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.

According to the state owned Radio Pakistan, PM Kakar has taken the decision to express fraternal solidarity on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, with the royal family, the government, and people of Kuwait.

The national flag shall fly at half-mast throughout the country on the day. The Pakistani Prime Minister will undertake a one-day visit to Kuwait on Monday to condole the sad demise of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al-Sabah.

According to the Pakistan Foreign Office, the Prime Minister will convey to the Royal Family, government and the people of Kuwait the sympathies and condolences of the Government and people of Pakistan.

Earlier Prime Minister Kakar in a statement expressed deep grief and sorrow over the death of Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al-Jaber Al Sabah. He said that Pakistan stands in solidarity with the Kuwaiti Royal Family and the people of Kuwait at this moment of grief.

He prayed for the departed soul.

The Prime Minister said the late Kuwaiti Amir will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to strengthening Pakistan-Kuwait relations.

Meanwhile, the embassy of the state of Kuwait in Pakistan on Sunday opened a condolences book for three days where ambassadors of different countries, diplomats, renowned religious scholars and politicians offered their condolences here in Islamabad. (end)

