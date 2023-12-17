Amir Receives Condolences From S. Korea Leader Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable on Sunday from South Korea President Yoon Suk Yeol expressing grief over the passing of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

In his cable, the Korean leader praised contributions of the late Amir in sustaining bilateral relations between the two friendly countries, and praying to Almighty Allah to bestow mercy upon his soul.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

mb







MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107611316