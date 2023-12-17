               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Amir Receives Condolences From Chad Pres. Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing


12/17/2023 3:06:28 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable on Sunday from the President of the Republic of Chad General Mahamat Deby.
In the cable, President Mahamat expressed grief over the passing away of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Saturday, praising contributions of the late Amir and extending his sorrow to the Kuwaiti government and people.
His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)
