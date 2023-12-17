Amir Receives Condolences From Brunei Sultan Over Sheikh Nawaf's Passing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a cable on Sunday from Brunei Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah Muiz'zaddin Wad'daula, expressing his sorrow over the demise of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

In the cable, the Bruneian leader expressed grief on behalf of his government and people on the occasion, and extending his sentiments to the Kuwaiti government and people.

His Highness the Amir sent a reply enclosed with utmost appreciation for the heartfelt sentiments. (end)

