Kuwaiti Embassy In London Opens Condolences Book On Death Of Late Amir Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Embassy of the State of Kuwait in London opened a book of condolences on the death of late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for three days, starting Sunday.

A number of Arab and non-Arab diplomats, public figures and members of the Kuwaiti community in the UK flocked to the embassy to pay tribute of the late Amir.

The mourners were received at the Ambassador Badr Al-Awadhi and the embassy staff members.

The embassy will receive, starting Monday, a larger number of mourners, especially of political figures, lawmakers, representatives of foreign countries and accredited international bodies in the UK as well as former UK officials who have long-standing friendly relations with Kuwait.

In the meantime, worshippers at the Central Mosque (Regent's Park) in London performed today absentee funeral prayer on the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, who passed away Saturday. (end) mrn

MENAFN17122023000071011013ID1107611313