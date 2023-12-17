Riyadh Season Halts Musical Concerts In Respect To Kuwait Late Amir

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- The Riyadh Season festival halted on Sunday its musical concerts for a period of three days in a show of respect and mourning of the late Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah who passed away Saturday and was laid to rest early Sunday.
In a statement its official X account, the Riyadh Season indicated that the concerts would be suspended for three days due to the death of the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. (end)
