Gradual Restoration Of Internet, Communications In Gaza

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- The Palestine Telecommunications (Paltel) Company announced on Sunday the gradual restoration of communication and Internet services throughout the Gaza Strip.The Paltel reported the gradual restoration of telecommunication services to central and southern Gaza Strip districts."Following multiple attempts over the previous few days, Paltel crews were able to reach and repair the main defect site," according to a company statement.

