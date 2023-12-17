Fugitive Suspect Owing Over JD4 Million Apprehended

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Police apprehended a wanted suspect in connection with 84 warrants totaling more than JD4 million in Amman.
"After gathering information and determining his whereabouts, Judicial Executive Department personnel were able to apprehend a wanted person who had been out of sight for a long time and had 84 lawsuits against him in Amman," the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said.
"The suspect owes more than JD4 million in total, and he will be directed to the sources of his claims," the PSD spokesperson concluded.
MENAFN17122023000117011021ID1107611309
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.