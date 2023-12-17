Fugitive Suspect Owing Over JD4 Million Apprehended

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Police apprehended a wanted suspect in connection with 84 warrants totaling more than JD4 million in Amman."After gathering information and determining his whereabouts, Judicial Executive Department personnel were able to apprehend a wanted person who had been out of sight for a long time and had 84 lawsuits against him in Amman," the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said."The suspect owes more than JD4 million in total, and he will be directed to the sources of his claims," the PSD spokesperson concluded.