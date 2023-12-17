Queen Alia Airport Has Receives 8.5 Million Passengers Since Year Start

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -- Over 8.5 million passengers have flown through Queen Alia Airport since the start of the year, Airport International Group (AIG) Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Nicolas Claude, announced Sunday."Jordan continues to be a secure and friendly destination for visitors from all over the world, despite the current circumstances," Claude said in a statement.Claude expressed his hope to restore momentum to the airport in the coming months."While we have maintained positive indicators since the beginning of the year, we have seen a decline in monthly data, which is to be expected given the ongoing developments in Gaza and the West Bank," Claude added.Last November, Queen Alia International Airport received 563,547 passengers, a 9.08 percent reduction from 2022 figures.In terms of aircraft movement, AIG statistics indicated on Sunday that the airport received 5,397 movements, a 2.4 percent rise, and handled 5,979 tons of air cargo volume, a 17.9 percent increase over the same period last year, according to the statement.According to data collected since the beginning of the year, the airport has received a total of 8,558,221 million passengers, representing a 19.2 percent increase over the same period in 2022.The airport handled 72,114 aircraft movements and 60,932 tons of air cargo, representing a 15.1 percent and 8.1 percent increase, respectively, over the same time in 2022.