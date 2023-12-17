Israeli Strike Kills Two Lebanese Civilians In Border Town

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Beirut, December 17 (Petra) -- An Israeli drone strike killed two Lebanese civilians in their house in the town of Aita al-Shaab in southern Lebanon.
A Lebanese security source told a correspondent of the Jordanian News Agency (Petra) in Beirut that the raid led to the burning of the house and the two deaths.
He added, "An Israeli drone raided the Salamiyah farm between the Lebanese border towns of Halta and Kafar Shuba."
