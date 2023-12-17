Arab League Calls For Respecting Migrants' Human Dignity

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, December 17 (Petra) -- The Arab League Sunday called for respecting the human dignity of migrants and protecting them from all forms of discrimination to enhance their contributions in countries of origin and destination.In a statement on World Migrant Day, the pan-Arab organisation focused on communication between migrants and their countries of origin and "preserving" the identity and culture of the children of Arab migrants.The Head of the Social Affairs Sector at the Arab League, Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, discussed the role of climate change as an increasingly strong driver of waves of migration and displacement.Abu Ghazaleh added that the region is "threatened by the significant effects of climate change," which could affect human mobility and its trends and work to undermine development gains.