Jordan, Qatar Commerce Chambers Talk Cooperation

Doha, December 17 (Petra) -- The presidents of the Jordanian Chamber of Commerce, Khalil Haj Tawfiq, and the Qatari Chamber of Commerce, Sheikh Khalifa Al Thani, discussed Sunday in Doha strengthening cooperation in the private sector.Haj Tawfiq and Al Thani discussed strengthening bilateral relations and ties with commerce chambers in Islamic countries to promote trade exchanges and stimulate mutual investments and the possibility of establishing joint projects.Al Thani expressed keenness to strengthen cooperation with the Jordan Chamber of Commerce and chambers of commerce in Islamic countries.Haj Tawfeeq and Al Thani held their meeting after the conclusion of the thirty-ninth session of the General Assembly of the Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture, held in Doha with the participation of delegations of the chamber's 57 member states.