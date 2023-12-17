King Returns Home After Visit To Kuwait

Amman, December 17 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah returned to Jordan on Sunday after a visit to Kuwait with His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and an official delegation, to extend condolences over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, according to a royal court statement.

