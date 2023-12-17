New JSC Member Takes Oath Of Office

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 17 (Petra) -Newly-appointed member of the Board of Commissioners of Jordan Securities Commission (JSC), Nabih Yousef Musa, was sworn in before Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh on Sunday, following a Royal decree was issued approving the Cabinet's decision to appoint him.
The oath comes, in accordance with provisions of Article 10 of the JSC Law No. (18) of 2017.
Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs and Minister of State for Public Sector Modernization, Nasser Shreidh, Minister of State for Prime Ministry Affairs, Dr. Ibrahim Jazi, and Chairman of JSC Board of Commissioners, Adel Bino, attended the swearing-in ceremony.
