French Diplomat Dies Of Injuries Following Israeli Airstrike On Gaza

Paris: A French diplomat has died of injuries following an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.

The official had taken refuge in the home of a colleague from the French consulate in the southern Gazan city of Rafah, with two other colleagues and family members. The home was reportedly hit last Wednesday, by an Israeli strike, injuring the official and killing around ten people, according to a statement by the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



The statement added that the French official had been working for France since 2002 and died later, emphasizing that France condemns the bombardment of a residential building that resulted in killing many other civilians.

The Israeli authorities are requested to submit full explanations about this bombardment as soon as possible, the statement said.