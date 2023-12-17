Amir Heads To Kuwait

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left Doha on Sunday, heading to the sisterly State of Kuwait to offer his condolences on the death of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

His Highness the Amir is accompanied by HH Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al-Thani, the Personal Representative of HH the Amir, and a number of Their Excellencies Sheikhs.